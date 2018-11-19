Save £150 on this mega-powerful bluetooth speaker

Black Friday is coming on 23 November but Amazon have kicked off their Black Friday deals a week early. Expect daily bargains to had on music hardware, vinyl, CDs, boxsets and more.

If you're on the look out for a decent bluetooth speaker, then you're not going to see much of a better bargain than this Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Limited Edition bluetooth/wireless speaker

Waterproof and shockproof and with a 360 degree speaker, it's 60% off right now – if you buy it in black. (Er, like any of us would really want it in any other colour...)

Our in-house experts on TechRadar said: "The Megaboom boasts a powerful sound that's filled with crispness and heady bass. Providing a full, room-filling experience has long been a strong suit of UE's cylindrical Bluetooth speakers, and the larger hardware is just as worthy of the accolade. Every genre of music that we lobbed at it sounds vibrant and expansive."

Get it while it lasts!