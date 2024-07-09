Shout At The Devil ahead of Prime Day and score $126 off this 40th anniversary Motley Crue vinyl box set

There’s a Prime Day-beating bargain on Motley Crue’s massive Shout At The Devil box set right now at Amazon - save 54% right now

(Image credit: BMG Rights Management)

There’s not long to wait until Amazon Prime Day arrives, with the two days of sales kicking off on July 16 & 17. But even before the big sales come rolling in, I spotted a deal that’ll get US Motley Crue fans Red Hot - that’s because the 40th anniversary edition of the band’s Shout At The Devil album has been reduced from $234.98 to $108.88 - a saving of 54%.

Shout At The Devil box set: Was $234.98, now $108.88
This lavish limited edition box set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Motley Crue's second studio album Shout At The Devil. It's positively crammed with content - everything from splatter-coloured vinyl containing the remastered album, demos and more, to  7-inch singles, tarot cards and litho prints. Save $126 right now!

The follow-up to 1981's Too Fast For Love launched in 1983, with the Crue revisiting their much-loved second album last year to mark the record's 40th birthday - and this limited edition deluxe box set is crammed with content.

The package contains the original album remastered and pressed on orange/yellow splattered vinyl, a collection of demos and rare cuts on white splatter vinyl, and there's also space for a Looks That Kill 7-inch single on white vinyl and Too Young To Fall In Love on 7-inch orange vinyl. There's also just enough room for the album on CD, and a Shout At The Devil cassette tape. 

Although the music ends there. the killer Crue content keeps on going with a whole heap of memorabilia including a pentagram felt bag, a devil candle holder, tarot cards featuring the band, a séance board, litho prints and more

With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, we’ll be keeping our eyes on all the best bargains and bringing them to you in our Prime Day music dealsPrime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals pages.

Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald newspapers, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.