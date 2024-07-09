Shout At The Devil ahead of Prime Day and score $126 off this 40th anniversary Motley Crue vinyl box set

There’s not long to wait until Amazon Prime Day arrives, with the two days of sales kicking off on July 16 & 17. But even before the big sales come rolling in, I spotted a deal that’ll get US Motley Crue fans Red Hot - that’s because the 40th anniversary edition of the band’s Shout At The Devil album has been reduced from $234.98 to $108.88 - a saving of 54%.

Shout At The Devil box set: Was $234.98, now $108.88

This lavish limited edition box set celebrates the 40th anniversary of Motley Crue's second studio album Shout At The Devil. It's positively crammed with content - everything from splatter-coloured vinyl containing the remastered album, demos and more, to 7-inch singles, tarot cards and litho prints. Save $126 right now!

The follow-up to 1981's Too Fast For Love launched in 1983, with the Crue revisiting their much-loved second album last year to mark the record's 40th birthday - and this limited edition deluxe box set is crammed with content.

The package contains the original album remastered and pressed on orange/yellow splattered vinyl, a collection of demos and rare cuts on white splatter vinyl, and there's also space for a Looks That Kill 7-inch single on white vinyl and Too Young To Fall In Love on 7-inch orange vinyl. There's also just enough room for the album on CD, and a Shout At The Devil cassette tape.

Although the music ends there. the killer Crue content keeps on going with a whole heap of memorabilia including a pentagram felt bag, a devil candle holder, tarot cards featuring the band, a séance board, litho prints and more

