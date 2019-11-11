Save 48% on these wireless bluetooth earphones

Black Friday is fast approaching, but the bargains have started early – with some amazing deals on wireless bluetooth earphones now under way.

Right now on Amazon, there’s a great selection – with a whopping 48% off a pair of Orit’s CVC8.0 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds.

With a playtime of 40 hours, they also boast integrated touch control for when you’re out and about or in the gym. Touch volume control is also present, while you can skip songs, pause, play and go back to the previous track.

And the deals don’t end there – there are plenty of other great bargains currently taking place. Take a look at our selection:

Orit Wireless Earphones: Were £70.99 - now £36.88

With 40 hours playtime and touch controls so you don’t have to dig your phone out while out and about, these are perfect for listening to music on the go.View Deal

SoundPEATS Touch Control Wireless Earbud -Save 24%

This pair of waterproof earphones from SoundPEATS also feature a built-in mic using bluetooth 5.0. with each bud carrying a four-hour charge. View Deal

Lypertek Tevi in-ear Isolating bluetooth earphones - Save 30%

Offering up to 10 hours of continuous playback, with the charging case offering a total of 70 hours' worth of charging - these bluetooth 5.0 earphones are great value.View Deal

UMI TWS wireless Headphones W9 - Save 20%

Complete with charging case, this set from UMI are waterproof and come in white, black and pink. Each earbud has a charge of six hours.View Deal