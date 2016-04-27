Sari Schorr to tour UK

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room have listed a run of UK dates surrounding their debut album release.
The former Joe Louis Walker vocalist and New York Blues Hall Of Fame inductee’s band includes guitarist Innes Sibun, while the record features guest appearances by Walter Trout and others. It’s been produced by Mike Vernon.
Schorr says: “It’s been a tremendous honour to work with Mike. His passion for producing great music is intractable – he ’s a true visionary.
“I’ll be forever grateful to have been given this extraordinary opportunity to record the music I love with artists I so deeply admire.”
It’s set for launch on August 19 via Manhaton Records – just before Schorr appears at this year’s revamped Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.
Sari Schorr & The Engine Room UK tour
Jun 04: Frome Rockabella
Jun 09: Stockton-On-Tees ARC Art Centre
Jun 11: London Nell’s Jazz & Blues
Jul 15: Oxford Haven Club
Jun 16: Evesham Iron Road
Jun 17: Birdham Blues On The Farm
Jul 18: Edinburgh TBA
Aug 26: Maidenhead Norden Farm Centre
Aug 30: Evesham Iron Road
Aug 31: Colne Great British R&B Festival
Sep 09: Darlington R&B Club
Sep 10: Marden Long Street Blues Club
Sep 11: Winchester Discovery Centre
Sep 14: Pensford Tunnels
Sep 15: Worthing Piers Southern Pavilion
Sep 16: Billericay New Crawdaddy
Sep 17: Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall
Sep 25: Market Rasen Hope Tavern
Sep 28: Cheltenham Vonnie’s Blues Club
Oct 01: Hereford Blues Club