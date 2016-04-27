Sari Schorr to tour UK

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room have listed a run of UK dates surrounding their debut album release.

The former Joe Louis Walker vocalist and New York Blues Hall Of Fame inductee’s band includes guitarist Innes Sibun, while the record features guest appearances by Walter Trout and others. It’s been produced by Mike Vernon.

Schorr says: “It’s been a tremendous honour to work with Mike. His passion for producing great music is intractable – he ’s a true visionary.

“I’ll be forever grateful to have been given this extraordinary opportunity to record the music I love with artists I so deeply admire.”

It’s set for launch on August 19 via Manhaton Records – just before Schorr appears at this year’s revamped Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival.

Sari Schorr & The Engine Room UK tour

Jun 04: Frome Rockabella

Jun 09: Stockton-On-Tees ARC Art Centre

Jun 11: London Nell’s Jazz & Blues

Jul 15: Oxford Haven Club

Jun 16: Evesham Iron Road

Jun 17: Birdham Blues On The Farm

Jul 18: Edinburgh TBA

Aug 26: Maidenhead Norden Farm Centre

Aug 30: Evesham Iron Road

Aug 31: Colne Great British R&B Festival

Sep 09: Darlington R&B Club

Sep 10: Marden Long Street Blues Club

Sep 11: Winchester Discovery Centre

Sep 14: Pensford Tunnels

Sep 15: Worthing Piers Southern Pavilion

Sep 16: Billericay New Crawdaddy

Sep 17: Hemel Hempstead Old Town Hall

Sep 25: Market Rasen Hope Tavern

Sep 28: Cheltenham Vonnie’s Blues Club

Oct 01: Hereford Blues Club