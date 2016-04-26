Wilko Johnson, Bernie Marsden and more for Great British R&B Festival

Wilko Johnson, Bernie Marsden and Royal Southern Brotherhood have been confirmed on the bill for this year’s Great British R&B Festival.

They’ll join Dave Edmunds, Nine Below Zero, Wille And The Bandits and others at the multi-venue event in Colne, Lancashire, on the weekend of August 26-29.

The festival returns after cost-cutting exercises had put its future in doubt, which has led to an adjustment in format. The popular Acoustic Stage will be incorporated into the International Stage during afternoons, presenting its performers to a bigger audience, while the British Stage will be set in the Pendle Hippodrome Theatre.

Spokesperson Sue Madigan says: “We’re really excited about the changes we’re making – we hope they’ll attract a wider audience. Every year we try to cater for all musical tastes and keep the festival alive and fresh with different ideas and initiatives.”

Tickets are on sale now at the discounted price of £85 until June 24, then £95 afterwards. Find out more.

Great British R&B Festival 2016: International Stage so far

Aug 26: Bernie Marsden, Dave Edmunds, Nine Below Zero

Aug 27: James Hunter, Earl Thomas, Nikki Hill

Aug 28: Wille And The Bandits, Wilko Johnson

Aug 29: Sari Schorr, Royal Southern Brotherhood, Jordan Patterson

Wilko Johnson to launch new book, curated Chess album