Saosin premiere Control And The Urge To Pray video

Saosin have released the music video for Control And The Urge To Pray.

The track is taken from their upcoming album Along The Shadow, which will be released on May 20. It can pre-ordered on iTunes.

The follow-up to 2009’s In Search Of Solid Ground sees Anthony Green returning as vocalist for the first time since 2004’s Translating The Name EP.

Bassist Chris Sorenson tells Billboard: “This was a song that we knew we had to see through. The demo started off very differently and we were unsure if it would fit into the way the record was shaping.

“But once vocals were demoed and a few things were moved around we knew that it was something very powerful.”

Saosin will tour the US in June and July, with a one-off headline date at Islington O2 Academy in London on April 30.

Saosin Along The Shadow tracklist

The Silver String Ideology is Theft Racing Toward a Red Light Second Guesses Count Back from TEN The Stutter Says A lot Sore Distress The Secret Meaning of Freedom Old Friends Illusion & Control Control and The Urge to Pray

Apr 30: Islington O2 Academy, UK

Jun 02: Skyway Theatre Studio B Minneapolis, MN

Jun 03: Northerly Island FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, IL

Jun 04: Freedom Hill Amphitheatre Sterling Heights, MI

Jun 05: White River State Park Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, IN

Jun 07: Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center, PA

Jun 08: Lewiston Artpark, NY

Jun 09: Mt. PoconoSherman Theater Summer Stage, PA

Jun 10: Columbus Commons Columbus, OH

Jun 11: Cincinatti PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 12: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jun 14: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 15: Portland Maine State Pier, ME

Jun 16: Wallingford Oakdale Theater, CT

Jun 17: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 18: Nikon at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY

Jun 19: Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing Philadelphia, PA

Jun 21: Charlotte Uptown Amphitheatre at NC Music Factory, NC

Jun 22: Alpharetta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park, GA

Jun 24: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheater, FL

Jun 25: Tampa Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 26: Centre of Tallahassee Pavilion, FL

Jun 27: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Jun 29: Kansas City Crossroads, MO

Jun 30: Oklahoma City Criterion Theater, OK

Jul 01: South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX

Jul 02: Revention Music Center Houston, TX

Jul 03: Cedar Park Center Cedar Park, TX

Jul 05: Sumtur Amphitheater Papillion, NE

Jul 06: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 07: Magna Great Salt Air, UT

Jul 08: Revolution Event Center Garden City, ID

Jul 09: Everett Xfinity Arena, WA

Jul 10: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Jul 12: Concord Pavilion, CA

Jul 13: Fresno Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park, CA

Jul 14: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 15: Las Vegas Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Hotel, NV

Jul 16: San Bernardino San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Jul 17: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA