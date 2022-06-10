Saga, Saxon and 3 members form prog supergroup SiX By SiX, share debut single Yearning To Fly

Saga guitarist Ian Crichton, Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Robert Berry (3; Emerson, Berry, Palmer) have joined forces to form new prog supergroup SiX By SiX.



The trio will release their self-titled debut album on August 19 via InsideOutMusic/Sony Music.



And for those who simply cannot wait another minute to hear what thrills lie in store, the group have shared the album's opening track Yearning To Fly as their debut single, which you can listen to right here, right now.

The band's roots can be traced back to when Glockler and Berry were together as part of Yes guitarist Steve Howe’s GTR. Crichton and Glockler also contributed to Asia sessions and recordings, while Berry was the link for his guitarist friend Pat Thrall joining that band.



“Throughout my career, I’ve been very selective about what to get involved in outside Saga and when opportunities have arisen, I have said ‘no’ far more often than I have said ‘yes’," Ian Crichton admits. "When Robert's manager contacted me in 2020 and explained what Robert was seeking to do creatively and how my guitar could be central to the musical vision, I was intrigued. Now it’s over 18 months and many Zoom calls later, but crucially Robert, Nigel and I have also spent plenty of time together at Robert’s base in northern California. We’re three experienced players from three different countries, and with our six hands, we’re here to break the rock music mould. SiX By SiX is a band that we’ve built together and nurtured into a unique style that I'm very proud of.”

Nigel Glockler adds: “When Robert and Ian first approached me about becoming part of this band, I felt very honoured to be asked and absolutely thrilled to be working with a couple of guys I’ve admired for a long time. Robert and I first met during GTR days and we’ve kept in touch ever since. My path has crossed with Ian many times on the road over the years, so once the three of us got together in California it was like a meeting of old friends. Musically it immediately clicked and working within the framework of a three piece allows us to branch out in all directions and really push ourselves. I’m best known as the Saxon drummer, but I’ve always been a massive fan of progressive rock – Genesis and PFM are amongst my favourite bands! SiX By SiX is just the beginning of an exciting journey - bring it on!”

Robert Berry says, “After working with the genius of Keith Emerson and losing that musical partnership in 2016 following Keith’s death, I faced a daunting question: whether to bring down the curtain creatively or seek something inspiring which would reach new musical heights. My intuition was to lean into a dramatically more guitar oriented direction. But which guitarist is as impressive as Keith was as a keyboardist? At my manager’s suggestion, an incredible meeting of minds, style and future goals was struck with Ian Crichton. Was it luck, timing or destiny? I think it was all three because 3 is my lucky number. Ian and I were determined to keep this a 3 piece band (there’s that number again) and needed a drummer with a similar mindset and who is a solid, heavy hitter. My friend Nigel Glockler was the perfect fit. And with this extraordinary combination of friendship, musicality, and humour, a Brit, a Canadian and an American have come together as the brand new band SiX By SiX."

Now available to pre-order, the album will be available as a limited CD Digipak, gatefold 180g LP and as a Digital Album.

The album track-listing is:

1. Yearning To Fly

2. China

3. Reason To Feel Calm Again

4. The Upside Of Down

5. Casino

6. Live Forever

7. The Last Words On Earth

8. Skyfall

9. Battle Of A Lifetime

10. Save The Night