Sacred Reich launch lyric video for ferocious new single Divide And Conquer

Sacred Reich have released a lyric video for their new single Divide And Conquer.

The song has been selected from the band’s latest album Awakening, which launched last week through Metal Blade Records.

It’s the Phoenix-based thrash veterans first studio outing since 1996’s Heal – and their first with former Machine Head drummer Dave McClain back in the fold.

Vocalist and bassist Phil Rind says: “We are so excited to share Awakening with everyone. We had an incredible time making the record. It was such a fun and positive experience. We hope you can feel it when you listen to the album.

“To the fans who have supported Sacred Reich for all these years, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. None of this would be possible without you. We hope you enjoy the record as much as we did making it. See you out on the road!”

Speaking previously about the recording process, Rind said they had "a loose idea as far as knowing that we wanted some fast, heavy songs to honour the old school fans that have supported us and got us to this point."

He added: “We wanted everything to happen naturally – we didn't want to force anything and we are super stoked with every song. It is easily the best thing we have ever done.

“Regardless of what happens with the record, the experience of making it was enough to satisfy us. Obviously we hope people like it, but even if it tanked, it could not change the way we feel about it. We know what we did.”

Sacred Reich will head back out on tour in September, where they’ll play shows with artists including Gwar and Toxic Holocaust.