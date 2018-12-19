Machine Head ex Dave McClain returns to Sacred Reich

Earlier this year, it was announced that guitarist Phil Demmel and drummer Dave McClain would be leaving Machine Head following the Freaks & Zeroes North American tour.

The run of shows came to an end last month, with Demmel recently joining Slayer on the road to help the band out while Gary Holt returned to the US to look after his ill father.

Now it’s been confirmed that McClain has returned to the Sacred Reich lineup after previously playing with the Phoenix-based outfit between 1991 and 1995.

McClain says: “I’m so excited about re-joining my brothers in Sacred Reich. To have the opportunity to make and play music with one of my favourite metal bands was always something I hoped could happen.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear the new album that we’re recording in February and to come see us out on the road in 2019-2020.”

Sacred Reich vocalist and bassist Phil Rind adds: “It is with great pleasure that we announce that Dave McClain is once again a member of Sacred Reich. This was the best case scenario that we could have hoped for.

“Dave is the best! A great drummer and a great person and we are beyond excited to welcome him back to the band. We’re headed into the studio in February and can't wait for you all to hear our new record due in the Summer of 2019!”

Further tour and album details will be revealed in due course.