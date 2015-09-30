Black Sabbath announce Euro dates

Black Sabbath have announced a run of European dates for next summer.

The shows are part of their final tour and they previously revealed their 2016 plans for North America, Australia and New Zealand.

The latest leg starts in Budapest, Hungary, on June 1 and travels across the continent into July. Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will also play at Moscow’s Olympisky Arena on July 12.

As previously reported, Sabbath have been confirmed as Friday night headliners at next year’s Graspop Metal Meeting on June 17.

There’s still no word if estranged drummer Bill Ward will be part of the band’s plans after the public spat between him and Osbourne.

Sabbath are expected to record their final studio album next year.

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia