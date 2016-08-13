Sabaton talk pressure of life on the road

Sabaton frontman Joakim Broden says a hectic touring schedule is partly to blame for the band’s lineup changes.

They most recent member to leave the Sabaton fold was guitarist Thobbe Englund, with the vocalist saying he understands why being part of a band isn’t for everyone.

Speaking to Mitch Lafon at this year’s Heavy Monteal, Broden says: “Our second guitar player Thobbe resigned a couple of weeks ago, so we’ve got a new one coming in – that’s still a secret, though.

“I also understand we’re a very active band. I think between April 2014 and April 2015 we played 170 shows, so that’s at least 250 days away from home. It’s tough.

“I’ve seen it happen so many times with our band and other bands, that even if you can try to explain it, do you have any idea what you’re getting yourself into? There is no guarantee that you’re still going to want this five years later.”

Sabaton have also released a lyric video for their track Shiroyama, which features on their eighth album The Last Stand – out on August 19 via Nuclear Blast. Watch it below.

The Swedish outfit previously issued a lyric video for The Blood Of Bannockburn and a live promo showcasing Art Of War.

The full interview will feature on an upcoming edition of One On One With Mitch Lafon.

The Last Stand cover

Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist

Sparta Last Dying Breath Blood Of Bannockburn Diary Of An Unknown Soldier The Lost Battalion Rorke’s Drift The Last Stand Hill 3234 Shiroyama Winged Hussars The Last Battle

Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland

Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Watch out world – Sabaton are coming!