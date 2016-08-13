Sabaton talk pressure of life on the road

Sabaton frontman Joakim Broden says a hectic touring schedule is partly to blame for the band’s lineup changes.
They most recent member to leave the Sabaton fold was guitarist Thobbe Englund, with the vocalist saying he understands why being part of a band isn’t for everyone.
Speaking to Mitch Lafon at this year’s Heavy Monteal, Broden says: “Our second guitar player Thobbe resigned a couple of weeks ago, so we’ve got a new one coming in – that’s still a secret, though.
“I also understand we’re a very active band. I think between April 2014 and April 2015 we played 170 shows, so that’s at least 250 days away from home. It’s tough.
“I’ve seen it happen so many times with our band and other bands, that even if you can try to explain it, do you have any idea what you’re getting yourself into? There is no guarantee that you’re still going to want this five years later.”
Sabaton have also released a lyric video for their track Shiroyama, which features on their eighth album The Last Stand – out on August 19 via Nuclear Blast. Watch it below.
The Swedish outfit previously issued a lyric video for The Blood Of Bannockburn and a live promo showcasing Art Of War.
The full interview will feature on an upcoming edition of One On One With Mitch Lafon.
- Corrosion Of Conformity deep into work on 10th album
- Corey Taylor: Stone Sour's new material will eat people
- Devin Townsend loosened the reins on Transcendence
- The story behind Metallica's Black Album artwork
Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist
- Sparta
- Last Dying Breath
- Blood Of Bannockburn
- Diary Of An Unknown Soldier
- The Lost Battalion
- Rorke’s Drift
- The Last Stand
- Hill 3234
- Shiroyama
- Winged Hussars
- The Last Battle
Sabaton remaining tour dates 2016⁄17
Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany
Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden
Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland
Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland
Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany
Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany
Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany
Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany