“Fans will experience something unprecedented”: Sabaton announce 2025 European tour featuring biggest-ever UK shows

Sabaton have announced their next European tour.

The Swedish power metal wardogs will appear across the continent in November and December, supported by an orchestra performing some of the band’s songs. The UK dates will be the biggest they’ve played in the country.

Full dates are available below and tickets go on sale Friday, November 15, at 9am GMT.

Sabaton comment: “Throw traditional thinking out the window and prepare yourself for more Sabaton than ever before.”

They add: “Without revealing too much too soon, let’s just say we are planning to make history with the Legendary Orchestra! Along with that and other surprises, fans will experience something unprecedented.”

The newly revealed dates follow Sabaton’s blockbuster Tour To End All Tours, which saw them trek around the world in support of their 2022 album The War To End All Wars. Metal Hammer’s Rich Hobson attended the tour’s London date, which also featured Babymetal and Lordi, and awarded it a perfect five stars.

“With grit, perseverance and, yes, a stage show that comes off like a Michael Bay wet dream, Sabaton have added their own epic entry to the heavy metal pantheon,” Hobson wrote, “shrugging off the ‘gimmick’ tag to show time and again they are exactly what this genre has been built upon, metal legends in their own right.”

Last month, Sabaton released a concert film documenting the Tour To End All Tours show in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. Hammer gave it 4.5 stars out of five, calling it a “must-see” and “an absolute masterclass in heavy metal maximalism”.

Sabaton may have a new album out by the time they hit the road again in 2025. Last year, singer Joakim Brodén said the band are in the “planning phase” for album number 11. It will be the band’s first new music since classic guitarist Thobbe Englund returned to the lineup earlier this year.

Nov 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Ostrava Ostravar Aréna, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 22: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov 24: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 25: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 26: Esch sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 28: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 29: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 02: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Dec 04: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 05: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 06: Nottingham Motorpoint, UK

Dec 08: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

Dec 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 11: Oslo Telenor, Norway