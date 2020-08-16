Russian post-rockers I Am Waiting For You Last Summer to release Self-Defence

Russia’s biggest post-rock act I Am Waiting For You Last Summer (IAWFYLS)’s new album Self-Defence will be out on October 2 via Trou Blanc

It’s the trio’s third full-length album since their inception in 2011 and explores the idea of detachment while living in a modern city.

The band explain: “While it seems people got closer in terms of communication and even physically in reality it’s quite opposite. The modern world generates new ways to feel loneliness. The inspiration also comes from the authors of classics of the dystopian novels: from Yevgeny Zamyatin to George Orwell. Self-Defence is a metaphor for the struggle with the outside world and with oneself. This is the band’s most emotional and overwhelming album, full of reflection and loneliness, set in the modern world and the near future.”

They’ve previously performed alongside 65daysofstatic, Alcest, Maybeshewill, and As We Keep Searching. The line-up includes guitarist and instrumentalist Sasha Sokolov, who has worked on the trailer soundtracks for the blockbuster movies Jurassic World and Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Listen to the band’s current single, In Circles.