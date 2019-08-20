Rush’s Clockwork Angels Tour set for 5LP vinyl set

Rush’s live album Clockwork Angels Tour is to be reissued as a 5LP set later this year.

The record originally came out in 2013, documenting the band’s 2012 tour in support of their 19th and final studio album Clockwork Angels.

A statement on the new release, which is out on October 9, reads: “Live 5LP set from the Clockwork Angels tour, pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and includes an etching on the flipside of the final album.

“The set comes packaged in a two-piece telescopic box with a full-colour booklet, and a code to download a high-definition digital version of the album.

“The band recorded concerts in 2012 in Phoenix, Dallas and San Antonio for a live album, and this set includes all 31 tracks from those recordings.

“This vinyl set also features the bonus tracks from the original CD release, including a version of the classic Limelight that the band recorded during soundcheck.”

In addition, a new trailer for Rush’s concert film Cinema Strangiato: An Annual Exercise In Fan Indulgence has been released and can be watched below.

The look inside the band’s 2015 R40 tour will hit cinemas around the world for one night only tomorrow (August 21).

Rush: Clockwork Angels Tour: 5LP Set

Side A

1. Subdivisions

2. The Big Money

3. Force Ten

4. Grand Designs

Side B

1. The Body Electric

2. Territories

3. The Analog Kid

4. Bravado

Side C

1. Where’s My Thing?/Here It Is!” (Drum Solo)

2. Far Cry

3. Caravan

Side D

1. Clockwork Angels

2. The Anarchist

3. Carnies

Side E

1. The Wreckers

2. Headlong Flight/Drumbastica (Drum Solo)

3. Peke’s Repose (Guitar Solo)/Halo Effect

Side F

1. Seven Cities Of Gold

2. Wish Them Well

3. The Garden

Side G

1. Dreamline

2. The Percussor

I. Binary Love Theme

II. Steambanger’s Ball (Drum Solo)

3. Red Sector A

4. YYZ

Side H

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Tom Sawyer

3. 2112

Side I

1. Limelight

2. Middletown Dreams

3. The Pass

4. Manhattan Project