Rush’s 2112 set for blue vinyl release

Rush’s classic 1976 album 2112 is to be released on limited edition blue vinyl later this month.

The special edition of the landmark record will be limited to just 5000 copies worldwide and will be pressed on to heavyweight 180g opaque blue vinyl. It will arrive on April 27.

It’s now available for pre-order direct from the band’s online store, with those getting in early receiving a bonus 2112 keyring.

The record was remastered by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios in 2015 and is said to feature a “red star of the federation hologram on side two run-out groove.”

2112 was reissued in 2016 as a deluxe edition to celebrate it’s 40th anniversary.

Last month, Rush released a lyric video for A Farewell To Kings, which was taken from the 40th anniversary edition of the album of the same name, while in January, guitarist Alex Lifeson confirmed that the band had no plans to tour or record together in the future.

He said: "It’s been a little over two years since Rush last toured. We have no plans to tour or record any more. We’re basically done. After 41 years, we felt it was enough.”

Rush’s last studio album was 2012’s Clockwork Angels.