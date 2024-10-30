Rush announce The Albums: 1989-1996 vinyl box set

Canadian legends Rush have announced the release of Rush: The Albums: 1989-1996, a six-disc vinyl box set collecting the band's Presto, Roll The Bones, Counterparts and Test For Echo albums together in one delicious set.

Presto and Roll The Bones are both single vinyl packages, while Counterparts and Test for Echo both are double-LP sets featuring music on three sides and an etching on the fourth. Each album is accompanied by a print of reimagined cover artwork by the band's longtime art director, Hugh Syme, who also designed the set's slipcase.

The four albums were originally recorded for Atlantic Records before Rush went on a five-year hiatus in 1998 following the tragic deaths of drummer Neil Peart's daughter and wife.

Rush: The Albums: 1989-1996 is released on November 11 and is available to pre-order from Rush Backstage now.

In 2013 Rush released The Studio Albums 1989–2007, a seven-CD set comprised of the four albums contained in the new set, plus the three albums recorded after their return from hiatus: Vapor Trails (2002), Feedback (2004) and Snakes & Arrows (2007).

Rush: The Albums 1989-1996 tracklist

Presto

Side One

1. Show Don't Tell

2. Chain Lightning

3. The Pass

4. War Paint

5. Scars

6. Presto

Side Two

1. Superconductor

2. Anagram (For Mongo)

3. Red Tide

4. Hand Over Fist

5. Available Light

Roll The Bones

Side One

1. Dreamline

2. Bravado

3. Roll The Bones

4. Face Up

5. Where's My Thing? (Part IV, Gangster of Boats Trilogy) (Instrumental)

Side Two

1. The Big Wheel

2. Heresy

3. Ghost Of A Chance

4. Neurotica

5. You Bet Your Life

Counterparts

Side One

1. Animate

2. Stick Ii Out

3. Cut To The Chase

4. Nobody's Hero

Side Two

1. Between Sun And Moon

2. Alien Shore

3. The Speed Of Love



Side Three

1. Double Agent

2. Leave That Thing Alone (Instrumental)

3. Cold Fire

4. Everyday Glory

Test for Echo

Side One

1. Test for Echo

2. Driven

3. Half The World

4. The Color of Right

Side Two

1. Time and Motion

2. Totem

3. Dog Years

Side Three

1. Virtuality

2. Resist

3. Limbo (Instrumental)

4. Carve Away The Stone