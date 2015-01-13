Rush Song Of The Day

Rush, who recently released the R40 box set grace the cover of the latest issue of Prog, and in the same issue we called upon 40 famous Rush fans to reveal their favourite Rush songs..

Over the next few weeks we’ll be bringing you some of those choices. Today it’s the choice of prog metallers TesseracT’s guitarist James Monteith. Being part of the younger generation of musicians, Monteith has opted for a more recent choice as his favourite Rush track of all time, namely Caravan, the opening rack from 2012’s Clockwork Angels album.

“For me it’s Caravan,” says James. “It has some captivating, technical bass work from Lee, and riffs galore from Lifeson, which makes this a classic I return to regularly. Not to mention the insane solo/jam combination… Absolute genius!”/o:p

