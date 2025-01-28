Rush share unboxing video for new Rush 50 box set

Rush have just shared a new unboxing video to YouTube, which you can also see below, which finally confirms the release of the long-expected box set, Rush 50, to celebrate the band's half-century, and to be released through Universal on March 21.

The new set features seven previously unreleased tracks as well as a host of material never before released on vinyl or CD. The unreleased material includes Bad Boy, Garden Road and Anthem, from the Agora Ballroom show in Cleveland, Ohio from August 1974, a Vault version of The Trees and a medley of What You’re Doing, Working Man and Garden Road from the band's last ever show at the Forum, Los Angeles, California in August 2015.

The set comes as a 50-track super deluxe anthology that encompasses the entirety of the band’s career, as well as a seven-LP Deluxe Edition, a four-CD Deluxe Edition, and a Digital Edition. A Rush Store Exclusive Super Deluxe Edition will also be available.

“50? Is that all?" laughs Geddy Lee. "Seriously… it’s a cool collection… but look at all those songs - I’m exhausted just reading the effin list!"

The collection also includes new 50th-anniversary artwork from longtime band collaborator Hugh Syme, and a 104-page hardcover book featuring new song illustrations, photos and liner notes by Prog and Classic Rock writer Philip Wilding and Rolling Stone's David Fricke.

The Super Deluxe CD/LP set will also feature 20 new lithographs illustrating a song from each of the band's studio albums, plus a 100-page hardcover graphic novel, The Fullness of Time, featuring Lee and Alex Lifeson reminiscing about the band's career.

The Rush Store Exclusive version of the Super Deluxe Edition will also feature four bonus lithographs, newly illustrated by Fantoons from the characters created for the graphic novel depicting the band at various stages throughout their career

Rush: Rush 50

Super Deluxe Edition

CD 1

1. Not Fade Away**

2. You Can’t Fight It**

3. Working Man (Vault Edition)**

4. Need Some Love (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada – May 15, 1974)**

5. Before And After (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada – May 15, 1974)**

6. Bad Boy (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 26, 1974)*

7. Garden Road (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 26, 1974)*

8. Anthem (Live at Electric Lady Studios, New York – December 5, 1974)*

9. Fly By Night

10. Bastille Day

11. 2112: Overture / The Temples Of Syrinx

12. By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 11-12-13, 1976)

13. Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 11-12-13, 1976)

CD 2

1. Closer To The Heart

2. Xanadu (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, United Kingdom – February 20, 1978)

3. Drum Solo (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, United Kingdom – February 20, 1978)

4. The Trees (Vault Edition)*

5. La Villa Strangiato (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Burgemeester Damen Sportpark, Geleen, Netherlands – June 4, 1979)

6. In The Mood (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Burgemeester Damen Sportpark, Geleen, Netherlands – June 4, 1979)

7. The Spirit Of Radio

8. Natural Science (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester, United Kingdom – June 17-18, 1980)

9. A Passage To Bangkok (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester, United Kingdom – June 17-18, 1980)

10. Tom Sawyer

11. Limelight (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – March 24-25, 1981)

12. Vital Signs (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – March 24-25, 1981)

CD 3

1. YYZ (Live at The Forum, Montreal, Quebec, Canada – March 27, 1981)

2. Subdivisions

3. Red Sector A

4. Witch Hunt (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – September 21, 1984)

5. New World Man (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – September 21, 1984)|

6. The Big Money

7. Time Stand Still

8. Distant Early Warning (Live at NEC Arena, Birmingham, United Kingdom – April 21-22-23, 1988)

9. Superconductor

10. Dreamline

11. Stick It Out

12. Test For Echo

13. The Rhythm Method (Live at World Music Theatre, Tinley Park, Illinois – June 14, 1997)

CD 4

1. One Little Victory (Remixed)

2. Cygnus X-1 (Live at Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – November 23, 2002)

3. The Seeker

4. Between The Wheels (Live at Festhalle Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany – September 24, 2004)

5. The Main Monkey Business

6. Workin’ Them Angels (Live at Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam, Holland – October 16-17, 2007)

7. Freewill (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 15, 2011)

8. Red Barchetta (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 15, 2011)

9. Headlong Flight

10. Manhattan Project (Live at US Airways Center, Phoenix, Arizona; American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas – November 25-28-30, 2012)

11. Jacob’s Ladder (Live at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 17-19, 2015)

12. What You’re Doing / Working Man / Garden Road (Live at the Forum, Los Angeles, California – August 1, 2015)*

LP 1 - SIDE 1

1. Not Fade Away**

2. You Can’t Fight It**

3. Working Man (Vault Edition)**

4. Need Some Love (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada – May 15, 1974)**

5. Before And After (Live at Laura Secord Secondary School, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada – May 15, 1974)**

LP 1 – SIDE 2

1. Bad Boy (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 26, 1974)*

2. Garden Road (Live at Agora Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio – August 26, 1974)*

3. Anthem (Live at Electric Lady Studios, New York – December 5, 1974)*

4. Fly By Night5. Bastille Day

LP 2 – SIDE 3

1. 2112: Overture / The Temples Of Syrinx

2. By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 11-12-13, 1976)

3. Something For Nothing (Live at Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 11-12-13, 1976)

LP 2 – SIDE 4

1. Closer To The Heart

2. Xanadu (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, United Kingdom – February 20, 1978)

3. Drum Solo (Live at Hammersmith Odeon, London, United Kingdom – February 20, 1978)

LP 3 – SIDE 5

1. The Trees (Vault Edition)*

2. La Villa Strangiato (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Burgemeester Damen Sportpark, Geleen, Netherlands – June 4, 1979)

3. In The Mood (Live at Pink Pop Festival, Burgemeester Damen Sportpark, Geleen, Netherlands – June 4, 1979)

LP 3 – SIDE 6

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Natural Science (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester, United Kingdom – June 17-18, 1980)

3. A Passage To Bangkok (Live at Manchester Apollo, Manchester, United Kingdom – June 17-18, 1980)

LP 4 – SIDE 7

1. Tom Sawyer

2. Limelight (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – March 24-25, 1981)

3. Vital Signs (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – March 24-25, 1981)

4. YYZ (Live at The Forum, Montreal, Quebec, Canada – March 27, 1981)

LP 4 – SIDE 8

1. Subdivisions

2. Red Sector A

3. Witch Hunt (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – September 21, 1984)

4. New World Man (Live at Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – September 21, 1984)

LP 5 – SIDE 9

1. The Big Money

2. Time Stand Still

3. Distant Early Warning (Live at NEC Arena, Birmingham, United Kingdom – April 21-22-23, 1988)

4. Superconductor

LP 5 – SIDE 10

1. Dreamline

2. Stick It Out

3. Test For Echo

4. The Rhythm Method (Live at World Music Theatre, Tinley Park, Illinois – June 14, 1997)

LP 6 – SIDE 11

1. One Little Victory (Remixed)

2. Cygnus X-1 (Live at Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – November 23, 2002)

3. The Seeker

4. Between The Wheels (Live at Festhalle Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany – September 24, 2004)

LP 6 – SIDE 12

1. The Main Monkey Business

2. Workin’ Them Angels (Live at Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam, Holland – October 16-17, 2007)

3. Freewill (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 15, 2011)

LP 7 – SIDE 13

1. Red Barchetta (Live at Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio – April 15, 2011)

2. Headlong Flight

3. Manhattan Project (Live at US Airways Center, Phoenix, Arizona; American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas; AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas – November 25-28-30, 2012)

LP 7 – SIDE 14

1. Jacob’s Ladder (Live at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada – June 17-19, 2015)

2. What You’re Doing / Working Man / Garden Road (Live at the Forum, Los Angeles, California – August 1, 2015)

** Previously unreleased

** Previously unreleased on CD & LP