Rush In Rio to launch on vinyl for the very first time

Rush’s 2003 live album Rush In Rio is to be reissued on vinyl early next year.

The performance was captured at the famous Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on the final leg of the Canadian trio’s Vapor Trails tour in front of 40,000 lively and enthusiastic fans.

The reissue will be spread across four heavyweight 180g LPs and will be presented in a gatefold jacket, complete with download code.

This is the first time Rush In Rio has appeared on vinyl as it originally launched on CD and DVD and will arrive on January 18.

The package is available to pre-order exclusively through Rush’s website.

Rush have been on hiatus since wrapping up their North American R40 tour in 2015, with guitarist Alex Lifeson reporting in January this year that the band were “basically done.”

And, last month, bassist Geddy Lee quashed any hopes that Rush could tour again together in the future by saying there was “no chance” of that happening.

Rush’s classic 1978 album Hemispheres was reissued last week to coincide with its 40th anniversary.

Lifeson, meanwhile, is currently working on a project with drummer Marco Minnemann, while Lee will publish his Big Beautiful Book Of Bass next month. Find details below.

Rush In Rio tracklist

1. Tom Sawyer

2. Distant Early Warning

3. New World Man

4. Roll The Bones

5. Earthshine

6. YYZ

7. The Pass

8. Bravado

9. The Big Money

10. The Trees

11. Freewill

12. Closer To The Heart

13. Natural Science

14. One Little Victory

15. Driven

16. Ghost Rider

17. Secret Touch

18. Dreamline

19. Red Sector A

20. Leave That Thing Alone

21. O Baterista

22. Resist

23. 2112

24. Limelight

25. La Villa Stangiato

26. The Spirit Of Radio

27. By-Tor And The Snow Dog

28. Cygnus X-1

29. Working Man

30. Between Sun And Moon

31. Vital Signs

