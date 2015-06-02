Lee and Lifeson guest in RATM man's video

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are seen in surgical scrubs as they make a guest appearance in Future User’s video for Voodoo Juju.

They agreed to film for Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford after he wrote a song about health care for his side project.The promo also features his RATM bandmate Tom Morello.

Commerford says: “As someone who often goes under the knife, I’ve always been a bit overwhelmed by the process, paperwork, approvals and costs. Luckily I have insurance – but it got me thinking about all the people who can’t afford medical treatment.

“I talked my doctor into letting me shoot the surgery, then explained the concept to Tom Morello, who was totally into the idea. You can’t talk about universal health care without bringing Canada into the conversation, so I called Geddy and Alex. I was blown away when they said yes.”

He adds: “All that footage of my back being opened up is real – no joke.”

Rush are currently touring North America on what’s likely to be their last endeavour of that scale. Lee recently told Classic Rock that he feared Lifeson’s arthritis would be the main factor in ending their live career. The band are featured in the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now.