“It’s not about that guy from Rush any more,” says Alex Lifeson. But with four and a half solos, it’s great to have him using those colours again on Envy Of None’s Stygian Wavz

“It’s not about that guy from Rush any more – not that there’s anything wrong with him!” Alex Lifeson says about Envy Of None’s second album.

The group put together by former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran and producer/keyboardist Alfio Annibali, before star-signing Lifeson and singer Maiah Wynne arrived, certainly cements their unique sound with the follow-up to 2022’s self-titled debut.

But dig deep, and links to the ex-Rush guitarist’s past exist.

‘Stygian’, meaning ‘very dark’, has etymological roots in the River Styx from Greek mythology, as mentioned by Rush in 1975’s By-Tor And The Snow Dog. Now, 50 years on, the syntactically maverick title Stygian Wavz refers to what Lifeson calls “turbulence at the gates of Hell.” The phrase works well as a descriptor for the dystopia that’s seemingly unfolding.

Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube Watch On

As on their first album, Wynne is crucial to Envy Of None’s appeal. Her sultry, unflustered vocals, sometimes as much breath as note, give a slightly gothic tinge to the electronic prog-pop/industrial rock material on offer.

There’s something Neil Peart-like about The End’s altruistic message

Nine Inch Nails and Garbage once again seem to be reference points, but the songwriting is stronger this time. It’s evident that the foursome have a stronger sense of each others’ strengths and how best to marry them.

Driving, rather funky opener Not Dead Yet raises a middle finger to those in the music industry dismissive of artists in their twilight years. Later, penultimate song The End seems less defiant, wholly acceptant of mortality. There’s something Neil Peart-like about the latter’s altruistic message: ‘What you get is what you give,’ sings Wynne over dark chords with gravitas.

Envy Of None Stygian Waves - Official Video (taken from the album 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube Watch On

It’s clear Envy Of None aren’t just someone’s side-project. Witness the surety of the chewy, analogue synth and skanking guitar textures on Raindrops; or the powerful, driving The Story, wherein Wynne’s airy vocals seduce again.

Lifeson being Lifeson, it would be remiss not to report that he plays at least four – maybe four and a half – actual guitar solos on Stygian Wavz. The one on dark ballad Under The Stars is particularly gratifying. How great to have him using those colours in his palette once again.

Now that Envy Of None look like they’re here for keeps, it’ll be interesting to see what bearing that has on his former Rush bandmate, Geddy Lee. Will he, too, be galvanised into joining or forming a new band, teaming with old friends or newer, younger talents? It’s certainly done Lifeson a power of good.

Stygian Wavs is on sale now via Kscope.