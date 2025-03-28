“It’s not about that guy from Rush any more,” says Alex Lifeson. But with four and a half solos, it’s great to have him using those colours again on Envy Of None’s Stygian Wavz

Envy of None’s second album Stygian Wavz proves Alex Lifeson was right to work with other artists - might it make Geddy Lee consider doing the same?

By ( Prog ) published
Envy of None – Stygian Wavs
(Image: © Kscope)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

“It’s not about that guy from Rush any more – not that there’s anything wrong with him!” Alex Lifeson says about Envy Of None’s second album.

The group put together by former Coney Hatch bassist Andy Curran and producer/keyboardist Alfio Annibali, before star-signing Lifeson and singer Maiah Wynne arrived, certainly cements their unique sound with the follow-up to 2022’s self-titled debut.

But dig deep, and links to the ex-Rush guitarist’s past exist.

‘Stygian’, meaning ‘very dark’, has etymological roots in the River Styx from Greek mythology, as mentioned by Rush in 1975’s By-Tor And The Snow Dog. Now, 50 years on, the syntactically maverick title Stygian Wavz refers to what Lifeson calls “turbulence at the gates of Hell.” The phrase works well as a descriptor for the dystopia that’s seemingly unfolding.

Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube
Watch On

As on their first album, Wynne is crucial to Envy Of None’s appeal. Her sultry, unflustered vocals, sometimes as much breath as note, give a slightly gothic tinge to the electronic prog-pop/industrial rock material on offer.

There’s something Neil Peart-like about The End’s altruistic message

Nine Inch Nails and Garbage once again seem to be reference points, but the songwriting is stronger this time. It’s evident that the foursome have a stronger sense of each others’ strengths and how best to marry them.

Driving, rather funky opener Not Dead Yet raises a middle finger to those in the music industry dismissive of artists in their twilight years. Later, penultimate song The End seems less defiant, wholly acceptant of mortality. There’s something Neil Peart-like about the latter’s altruistic message: ‘What you get is what you give,’ sings Wynne over dark chords with gravitas.

Envy Of None Stygian Waves - Official Video (taken from the album 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube Envy Of None Stygian Waves - Official Video (taken from the album 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube
Watch On

It’s clear Envy Of None aren’t just someone’s side-project. Witness the surety of the chewy, analogue synth and skanking guitar textures on Raindrops; or the powerful, driving The Story, wherein Wynne’s airy vocals seduce again.

Lifeson being Lifeson, it would be remiss not to report that he plays at least four – maybe four and a half – actual guitar solos on Stygian Wavz. The one on dark ballad Under The Stars is particularly gratifying. How great to have him using those colours in his palette once again.

Now that Envy Of None look like they’re here for keeps, it’ll be interesting to see what bearing that has on his former Rush bandmate, Geddy Lee. Will he, too, be galvanised into joining or forming a new band, teaming with old friends or newer, younger talents? It’s certainly done Lifeson a power of good.

Stygian Wavs is on sale now via Kscope.

James McNair
James McNair

James McNair grew up in East Kilbride, Scotland, lived and worked in London for 30 years, and now resides in Whitley Bay, where life is less glamorous, but also cheaper and more breathable. He has written for Classic Rock, Prog, Mojo, Q, Planet Rock, The Independent, The Idler, The Times, and The Telegraph, among other outlets. His first foray into print was a review of Yum Yum Thai restaurant in Stoke Newington, and in many ways it’s been downhill ever since. His favourite Prog bands are Focus and Pavlov’s Dog and he only ever sits down to write atop a Persian rug gifted to him by a former ELP roadie. 

Read more
Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in 2018
“I’d rather be remembered for our legacy than returning as the top Rush tribute band”: Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee are jamming together – but they have no plans to resurrect Rush with a new drummer
Envy Of None
Envy Of None share dark video for new single The Story
Envy Of None
Envy Of None detail upcoming second album Stygian Wavz
Guitarist Alex Lifeson, bassist Geddy Lee and (behind) drummer Neil Peart from Canadian progressive rock band Rush perform live on stage at the Odeon in Birmingham, England during their &#039;Farewell To Kings&#039; tour on 12th February 1978
"I felt sad to see such joy in Neil’s face when we were down to the last few bars of our last song we played together": A Farewell to Kings - Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson look back on 50 years of Rush
Rush posing for a photo in 2007
Rush got emails "from all kinds of drummers" minutes after the death of Neil Peart
Rush photographed in 1980
"We had turned into grotesque prog creatures": How Rush reinvented themselves
Latest in
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024
Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
Linkin Park 2024
Linkin Park launch "the best song we've ever made" Up From The Bottom
Vera Farmiga in 2021
The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga announces debut album with her heavy metal band The Yagas
&#039;Emo&#039; Ed Sheeran busking
Watch Ed Sheeran cover Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club on the New York subway while disguised as an emo busker
A close-up shot of the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones on a turquoise, blue and black background.
I’ve never seen the Marshall Major IV headphones this cheap before - get them for half price in Amazon’s big spring sale
Evanescence in 2025
Evanescence release new song Afterlife from Devil May Cry TV series soundtrack, have their next album in the works
Latest in Review
The Horrors
Ghouls Aloud: The Horrors come back from the dead with "a dazzling nocturnal spectacle of sombre reflections and oozing catharsis"
/news/the-darkness-i-hate-myself
"When the storm clouds clear, the band’s innate pop sensibilities shine as brightly as ever": In a world of bread-and-butter rock bands, The Darkness remain the toast of the town
Sex Pistols at the RAH
"Open the dance floor, you’ll never get to do it again." Forget John Lydon's bitter and boring "karaoke" jibes, with Frank Carter up front, the Sex Pistols sound like the world's greatest punk band once more
Arch Enemy posing in an alleyway
Arch Enemy promised they'd throw out the rule book for Blood Dynasty. They didn't go quite that far, but this is the boldest album of the Alissa White-Gluz era - and it kicks ass
The Darkness press shot
"Not just one of the best British rock albums of all time, but one of the best debut albums ever made": That time The Darkness added a riot of colour to a grey musical landscape
Roger Waters - The Dark Side of the Moon Redux Deluxe Box Set
“The live recording sees the piece come to life… amid the sepulchral gloom there are moments of real beauty”: Roger Waters' Super Deluxe Box Set of his Dark Side Of The Moon Redux
More about prog
Tony Banks

“You only have to hear the opening sweep to reach for your lighter and wave it in the air”: Tony Banks' greatest Genesis moments
Steven Wilson in 2015 and Playboi Carti in 2025

“I’ve been touring around indie record stores, and I’ve yet to meet anyone who’s even heard of Playboi Carti”: Steven Wilson comments on chart battle with superstar rapper
Foreigner at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2024

Foreigner will complete their Historic Farewell Tour with four different singers – and one of them has recorded Spanish versions of their hits
See more latest