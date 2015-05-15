Classic Rock 211: The new Issue!

Welcome to the latest issue of the world’s favourite rock magazine, featuring an exclusive interview with our cover stars Rush, in which the Canadian prog legends look back over their 40 year career - and whether their current tour with be their last.

Elsewhere, former Thin Lizzy man Scott Gorham takes us through his rollercoaster career and friendship with the late Phil Lynott, and their are brand new interviews from comeback kings Faith No More and the newly rejuvenated The Darkness.

If that wasn’t enough, we take David Coverdale to task - and he takes us to task as well - over Whitesnake’s controversial new album, we look back on the incredible career of AOR titans Toto and join melodic rock enthusiasts Toto in snowy Sweden. Add in the most definitive reviews section on the planet, and… well, you can’t really want for anything else.

Here we go again…

Classic Rock 211: News & Regulars

Classic Rock 211: Features

Classic Rock 211: Reviews