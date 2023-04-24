Ruby Dawn announce debut studio album

Melodic UK prog rock quartet Ruby Dawn have announced that they will release their debut album, Beyond Tomorrow, on June 4.

"The music is a mix of powerful, hypnotic, and atmospheric sounds that evoke the spaciousness of Pink Floyd, the smoky grooves of Massive Attack, and the edginess of Porcupine Tree, but with a truly unique progressive style of our own," explains keyboardist and vocalist Carola Baer. "Humanitarian and environmental issues are the suggestive themes behind my lyrics but written in such a way that only when you hear the whole complete album does one get the full effect of Beyond Tomorrow, and indeed of Ruby Dawn."

The band have organised an album launch show for Beyond Tomorrow, for June 4 at the Star Inn in Guildford. Support comes from IT, and tickets are priced at £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

The band will also appear at Prog For Peart on July 8, the Nene Valley Rock Festival on September 3 and next year's Fusion 5.

you can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Beyond Tomorrow.



Ruby Down: Beyond Tomorrow

1. Save The Day

2. Star On You

3. Breakdown

4. Mirror Of Your Life

5. Dances On Mars

6. Stonewall

7. Man Where's Your Heart

8. Save Me

9. Heaven's Angels

10. Into The Sun

11. Other Side

12. Dust And Fire