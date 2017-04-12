Royal Thunder premiere video for The Sinking Chair

Royal Thunder have released a video for their new track The Sinking Chair.

It features on the US outfit’s new album titled Wick, which launched earlier this month via Spinefarm Records.

The band’s Mlny Parsons tells NPR: “This song is about feeling stuck in a sinking chair. You can sit there and allow yourself to be consumed by negative or paralysing thoughts – and they will do just that, consume you. You have to get up and ‘break the hand that covers your mouth.’

“I hope this song brings the listener a sense of empowerment to choose a different way, a better way. When I wrote the lyrics, I was in one myself. I was in a place of frustration with a looming sense of defeat hanging above my head like a dark cloud.

“When I realised I didn’t have to stay there, that’s when I pulled myself up and moved on to something better.”

Parsons adds: “It always amazes me how blind we can be to the truth when we are in such a dark place, to the point of not even realising we are truly in a dark place. Why stay there? Rise from your sinking chair and run!”

Royal Thunder feature in the brand new edition of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now. Iron Maiden are the cover stars, while While She Sleeps, Motionless In White, Ghost Bath and Life Of Agony also feature.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

Apr 13: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 14: Boise The Shredder, ID

Apr 16: Denver The Marquis Theater, CO

Apr 17: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

Apr 18: Chicago Beat Kitchen, IL

Apr 20: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Apr 22: New York le Poisson Rouge, NY

Apr 25: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Apr 30: Mesa Club Red, AZ

May 01: Los Angeles Echoplex, CA

May 02: Las Vegas Backstage Bar & Billiards, NV

May 04: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

May 07: Nashville The End, TN

