Royal Thunder announce UK and European tour

Royal Thunder have announced a UK and European headline tour for later this year.

They’ll play a total of 13 dates, kicking off at Manchester’s Deaf Institute on November 13 and will complete the run at Cologne’s MTC on December 9.

Vocalist Mlny Parsonz says: “We are so excited about heading back to Europe and the UK this winter. We appreciate all of the support y’all have shown us.

“We look forward to sharing our music with you and finally getting the chance to connect and reconnect with our loyal fans. Thank you for waiting patiently. We can’t wait to be there!”

The band have lined up the dates in support of their debut album Wick which was released earlier this year via Spinefarm Records.

Find a full list of Royal Thunder’s headline shows below.

Nov 23: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Nov 24: London Boston Music Room, UK

Nov 25 Glasgow Audio

Nov 27: Birmingham Mama Roux, UK

Nov 28: Southampton Joiners, UK

Nov 30: Paris Les Etoiles, France

Dec 01: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

Dec 02: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Dec 03: Amsteveen P60, Netherlands

Dec 05: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 07: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

Dec 08: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Dec 09: Cologne MTC, Germany

