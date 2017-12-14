Royal Blood to live stream House Of Vans show

Royal Blood have announced that they’ll live stream their show this weekend from the House Of Vans, London.

More than 10,000 people applied for tickets for the performance which will take place on Saturday night (December 16) – and due to the fact so many people missed out, the duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher will stream the event via the Vans website and on YouTube.

Fans can log in from 9pm GMT on Saturday to watch the performance, but if you miss it, it’ll be available to replay for seven days from December 17.

Royal Blood released their second album How Did We Get So Dark? in June this year via Warner Bros.

Classic Rock said of the follow-up to their 2014 self-titled record: “This record pumps Royal Blood forward without diluting their strengths. They might have to tweak something next time around, but by then they could well be the biggest young rock band in the world. Two boys making true noise. It’s in their veins.”

Following their show in London, Royal Blood will play in Zurich on December 19 and have lined up further dates in Australia, New Zealand and North America throughout 2018.

Find further details below.

Dec 16: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 19: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Apr 24: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia

May 01: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

May 03: Wellington TSB Arena, New Zealand

May 07: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia

May 09: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

May 13: Mount Claremont HBF Stadium, Australia

May 17: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

May 18: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

May 20: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

May 22: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI

May 28: Brooklyn Steel, NY

May 31: Pittsburgh Stage AE. PA

Jun 03: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Jun 05: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre, TX

Jun 06: Dallas Granada Theater, TX

Jun 08: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Jun 09: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Jun 11: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Jun 12: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jun 14: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Jun 15: Richmond The National, VA

Jul 11: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

