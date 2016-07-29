Roy Harper to reissue 3 albums and announces tour

Roy Harper will reissue his albums Flat Baroque and Berserk, Stormcock and Lifemask on vinyl on September 2.

The folk singer is also set to play four UK shows to celebrate his 75th birthday that month – and will feature a brass and string ensemble arranged by composer Fiona Brice.

Harper says: “This year, I celebrate my 75th birthday. In my 30s, my lifestyle was such that I could never have imagined that I’d live as long as this, but here I am.

“Perhaps because I thought that my life might be shorter than this, I’ve tended latterly to want to celebrate significant milestones, so here we are. I’m really looking forward to being out there again.

“It’ll be really great to see old friends and new, and be in that heady mix of the song and the moment on a stage again.”

The reissued albums will be made available via webstore PIAS in due course.

Sep 07: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sep 09: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Sep 12: London Royal Festival Hall

Sep 17: Edinburgh Usher Hall

