Roxy Music reunite for first tour in 11 years

Roxy Music will reunite to celebrate their 50th anniversary by playing their first live shows for 11 years.

Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson will reunite for the first time since their sold-out and critically acclaimed 2011 For Your Pleasure tour, will perform ten arena shows across North America, before hitting UK shores, in October.

They will play Glasgow OVO Hydro October 10, Manchester AO Arena October 12 and London O2 Arena October 14. Tickets for the three UK dates will go on sale this Thursday, March 31 at 9am BST. The band will offer several VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, limited edition merchandise and more.

Get tickets.

At the same time, each of the band's eight studio albums will be reissued as special anniversary vinyl editions with a new half-speed cut, revised artwork and a deluxe gloss laminated finish. Both Roxy Music and For Your Pleasure will be released on April 1 with the remaining albums arriving in paired drops throughout the year.

Pre-order here.