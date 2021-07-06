Rosalie Cunningham announces UK tour dates for September and October

Psych prog rocker Rosalie Cunningham has confirmed a run of live UK dates for September and October. Cunningham also confirms that he will be debuting material from her upcoming solo album.

"It looks like the mind-boggling ambiguity and the dream-beating barrage of bad news for the live music industry may finally be over," she says. "Yesterday we were given the glorious news that restrictions are to be lifted entirely on 19th July which means our long awaited UK tour is ON! We have been waiting for this moment since March last year so you can expect us to rock our little silver lurex socks off on those stages. We will be playing some stuff from my first solo record, a few Purson numbers and, most excitingly, most of the upcoming new album. The new songs have got to be some of the most satisfying material i've ever played.

"Through the oppressive, joy-smothering, fug of the past year or so, it's easy to look back on the period as some sort of perpetual creative limbo. But that would be to ignore the thousands of hours of heart and soul and the moments of genuine divine inspiration that went into creating this record. It's been my most difficult to make, no doubt about it, but it's often the most contrary kids who grow up to do wonderful things. I'm really proud of this little one."

Cunningham released her self-titled debut album through Esoteric Records in 2019.

Rosalie Cunningham Sept/Oct UK tour dates:

Sep 4: Manchester Psych Festival

Sep 14: Southend Moonraker

Sep 15: Cambridge The Portland Arms

Sep 16: Leicester The Musician

Sep 17: Manchester Night People

Sep 19: Northern Kin Festival

Sep 20: Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

Sep 21: Glasgow Nice N Sleazy

Sep 22: Newcastle Trillians

Sep 23: York The Fulford Arms

Sep 24: Bedford Esquires

Oct 27: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 28: Winchester The Railway

Oct 29: London The Lexington

Oct 30: Chelmsford Hot Box

Get tickets.

