The Rolling Stones have released a video of them performing Shattered in Leeds in 1982.

The performance features on the band’s From The Vault: Live In Leeds Roundhay Park 1982 concert film, released in November.

The package is the latest in the Stones’ From The Vault series, after Brussels Affair (Live 1973), Hampton Coliseum (Live 1981), LA Forum (Live 1975), Live At The Marquee (Live 1971) and Tokyo Dome (Live 1990).

Mick Jagger and co head out on a South American tour next month.