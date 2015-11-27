The Rolling Stones: From The Vault: Live in Tokyo 1990/Leeds 1982

These latest audio-visual artefacts to appear in the Stones’ From The Vault series present two vital career bookends, boasting July 1982’s sortie at Leeds’ Roundhay Park (7⁄ 10 ), which marked the last time the band would play live for seven years, and the spectacular Steel Wheels jaunt that marked their return, represented by a February 1990 show at Tokyo’s Dome (9⁄ 10 ) for 55,000 ecstatic Japanese fans.

While the Leeds daylight set celebrates their Tattoo You album, with Jagger wearing an aerobics-friendly codpiece, the Tokyo extravaganza thrills, with the monolithic industrial city looming over the Stones’ biggest ever stage.

Stoked by his recent solo triumph, Keith Richards is the undisputed boss, leading an expanded line-up, including five-piece brass section and foxy backing singers, through hits and exotic set pieces such as 2000 Light Years From Home. The Stones’ current epic stadium trail started here and would never be topped, least of all by any new pretenders.