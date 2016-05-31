Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and wife Sally welcome twin girls

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally are celebrating the birth of twin girls Gracie Jane and Alice Rose.

The couple say in a statement: “Ronnie and Sally Wood are delighted to announce the birth of their twins Gracie Jane (6lb) and Alice Rose (5.7lb).

“The girls arrived on 30 May at 22:30 and all are doing brilliantly. The babies are perfect.”

The twins are 68-year-old Wood’s fifth and sixth children, but his first with Sally, 38.

The couple dated for six months before getting married in 2012, with Rod Stewart taking the roll of best man at the Dorchester Hotel in London. They met while Sally (nee Humphreys) was working at London’s Theatre Royal where Wood’s artwork was on display.

Wood’s fellow Stones guitarist Keith Richards said last month that the band’s 11th album was “in the can.” The Stones are lined up to play at the so-called mega festival Desert Trip in California in October.

