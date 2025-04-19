Zak Starkey is back in The Who, just days after the band announced his dismissal.

Starkey, The Who's touring drummer for nearly three decades, was let go earlier this week, reportedly after a dispute with frontman Roger Daltrey became public during a recent Teenage Cancer Trust Performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

"The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall,” said the band in a statement. “They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

Now he's back, with Pete Townshend confirming the news in a statement released on sociakl media.

"News Flash! Who Backs Zak!" writes Townshend. "He's not being asked to step down from The Who.

"There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.

"Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line up and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion. Our TCT shows at the Royal Albert Hall were a little tricky for me. I thought that four and a half weeks would be enough time to recover completely from having a complete knee replacement. (Why did I ever think I could land on my knees?) Wrong!

"Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer.

"We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It’s over. We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies.

"As for Roger, fans can enjoy his forthcoming solo shows with his fabulous drummer, Scott Devours, who it was rumoured might replace Zak in The Who and has always been supportive of the band.

"I owe Scott an apology for not crushing that rumour before it spread. He has been hurt by this. I promise to buy him a very long drink and give him a hug."

In reponse, Starkey wrote, "Grateful to be a part of The Who family. Thanks Roger and Pete."

Inbetween his dismissal and subsequent return to The Who, Starkey posted a previously unreleased studio recording of a cover of T. Rex's Children Of The Revolution featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses, Ringo Starr and Elton John.

The track, which was recorded in 2017, comes from an as-yet unreleased charity album featuring Iggy Pop, The Verve's Richard Ashcroft, members of The Smiths and The Pretenders, and "more than one Beatle."

"Everything generated by this record goes to teenage cancer – if it gets released," says Starkey. "Which depends totally on the amazing participants giving us the green light."