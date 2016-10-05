Watch Blackberry Smoke perform live on Jools Holland

A video of Blackberry Smoke performing Waiting For The Thunder on BBC show Later… With Jools Holland has been shared online.

The promo comes as the Atlanta country-rock outfit announce their UK tour next March in support of forthcoming album Like An Arrow, which is released on October 14. It can be pre-ordered on their website.

Frontman and guitarist Charlie Starr says: “We always love to bring new music to crowds who really appreciate it. Some of our favourite moments on stage have come from touring all over Europe and we can’t wait to share Like An Arrow with our friends and fans over there. It is a great mix of what we love to do best.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale from Friday at 9am on Live Nation. An exclusive ticket and album pre-order bundle can also be purchased at Planet Rock’s ticket line on Ticketmaster.

Blackberry Smoke UK tour 2017

Mar 27: Oxford O2 Academy

Mar 28: London Roundhouse

Mar 29: Norwich UEA

Mar 31: Manchester Academy

Apr 01: Dublin Olympia Theatre

Apr 03: Glasgow Barrowlands

Apr 04: Newcastle O2 Academy

Apr 06: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 07: Birmingham O2 Academy

Apr 08: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Like An Arrow artwork

Blackberry Smoke Like An Arrow tracklist

Waiting For The Thunder Let It Burn The Good Life What Comes Naturally Running Through Time Like An Arrow Ought To Know Sunrise In Texas Ain’t Gonna Wait Workin’ For A Workin’ Man Believe You Me Free On The Wing (Featuring Gregg Allman)

Oct 14: Springfield Gillioz Theater, MO

Oct 15: Salina Stifle Theatre, KS

Oct 20: Sioux Falls District, SD

Oct 22: Covington Madison Live, KY

Oct 27: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

Oct 28: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

Oct 29: Atlanta Laid Back Festival, GA

Nov 02: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Nov 03: Lawrence Granada Theatre, KS

Nov 04: Milwaukee Rave, WI

Nov 05: Minneapolis First Ave, MN

Nov 10: Tallahassee Brickyard, FL

Nov 11: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Nov 12: St Petersburg Ribfest, FL

Nov 17: Syracuse Westcott Theater, NY

Feb 26-March 02: Tampa Outlaw Country Cruise, FL

