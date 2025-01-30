Roger Waters will release The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux box set in March

Roger Waters has announced that he will release a new box set of his re-recorded version of Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon on March 14. You can watch a teaser video below.

The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe box set will include the original The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux on gold vinyl (2LP), CD, Blu-ray: Dolby Atmos Mix, 96/24 Audio, The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Live on gold vinyl, CD, Blu-Ray, 96/24 Audio, a Roger Waters Track by Track video interview on Blu-ray, four 4 x 10-inch vinyl from the original Redux album cut at 45 RPM for: Money, Time, Speak To Me/Breathe and Us & Them, each with an artwork etched B-side.

It will also feature 40-page commemorative book of photographs from The Making Of The Album, rehearsals, and the nsuing live shows at The London Palladium. Initial orders from the official store also include a signed print by Waters.

﻿“All that is gone, all that’s to come?" comments Waters. "Looking back or looking forward, Dark Side Of The Moon offers you choice. The choice is yours. Darkness or the Light."

Waters announced he was re-recording Pink Floyd's 1973 classic album in early 2023 and released it in October of that year.

"Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck," Waters said at the time. "That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version."

In our review of the release Prog said, "This modern reinterpretation of a prog classic is audacious, affecting yet annoying. It’s dull in places, inspired in others and certainly won’t be spending 981 weeks in the charts. However, Waters has delivered a unique reimagining, and one that’s certainly worth investigating."

Pre-order The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux Super Deluxe box set.

