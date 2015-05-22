Roger Waters to headline Newport Folk Festival

Roger Waters has been confirmed as a headliner for this summer’s Newport Folk Festival.

The event – made famous by Bob Dylan’s unexpected and controversial electric set in 1965 – is held at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, on the weekend of July 24-26. Waters is lined up to headline on the Friday.

Organisers say: “Unique performances are what have always set the Newport Folk Festival apart. This summer, another one will be added to the storied history, as Roger Waters will headline with an intimate appearance specifically crafted for Newport Folk.”

His appearance coincides with the reissue of his 1992 album Amused To Death. On the reissue, Waters says: “We’ve changed quite a few things from the stereo mix from all those years ago. We’ve done amalgams in some places – definitely on The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range.

“I remember saying, ‘Hang on a minute. Where’s the melody from the bridge?’ I was told, ‘We didn’t put that on the record.’ So we’ve put it on this.”