Waters to reissue Amused To Death

Roger Waters is to reissue his 1992 album Amused To Death this summer – and he believes the work is more relevant than ever.

It’s been remastered and remixed by longtime Waters and Pink Floyd collaborator James Guthrie. It arrives on July 24 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.

The former Pink Floyd man reports: “We’ve changed quite a few things from the stereo mix from all those years ago. We’ve done amalgams in some places – definitely on The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range.

“I remember saying, ‘Hang on a minute. Where’s the melody from the bridge?’ I was told, ‘We didn’t put that on the record.’ So we’ve put it on this.”

The concept album explores how technology encourages people to disconnect from the realities of life. Waters says: “Most of what I had to say then, sadly, still pertains today. It’s maybe even more relevant to our predicament as people in 2015 even than it was in 1992.”

He adds that it “didn’t get the attention it deserved” on initial release.

Amused To Death will be released on CD, CD/Blu-ray, Super Audio CD, digital download, 2LP 200g vinyl and as a limited-edition 2LP picture disc. It’s available to pre-order now.

Tracklist