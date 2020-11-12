Roger Dean to broadcast live from his exhibition tonight at 7pm

Roger Dean will broadcast live from his new Pathways exhibition this evening at 7pm, providing a tour and insight into his work on display throughout the gallery.

This interactive live tour will include Dean answering questions posed in real time in the comments section of his Facebook Live page. The tour will also be available via Roger’s and Trading Boundaries’ websites and social media after the event.

The new exhibition, in association with Prog Magazine, is taking place at East Sussex venue Trading Boundaries and will run to December 31. Strict Covid guidelines will be adhered to and numbers will be limited at any one time.

The new exhibition will feature three brand new works that Dean created this year, including Aglow, which was used for the recent Yes live album The Royal Affair Tour - Live From Vegas, Island Ferry (The Flower Kings' Islands) and Halcyon Hymns which will feature on the upcoming fourth Downes Braide Association album.

Pathways will also feature the largest ever display of rarely seen original paintings, plus drawings and sketches, as well as fine art limited edition prints, shown over two floors of their newly refurbished showrooms and dedicated gallery spaces (see images below).

Trading Boundaries has recently refurbished and has extended its gallery space for the largest exhibition of Roger’s work to date.

Watch the broadcast here.

(Image credit: Roger Dean)