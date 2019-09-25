Roger Dean 'Gates Of Delirium' Exhibition for November

Celebrated artist and designer Roger Dean has a new art exhibition that celebrates the 45th anniversary of Yes' Relayer album.

The Gates Of Delirium will run at Dean's official gallery at Trading Boundaries, near Fletching in East Sussex from November 1 to December 8. "This is a rare chance to view Roger’s work and the exhibition will feature original paintings including Inland Sea II used on the latest Yes Live album cover, as well as watercolours and sketches," the organisers tell Prog.

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of the release of Yes' Relayer album a new limited edition fine art silkscreen print inspired by the iconic album cover painting will be launched.

Entry to the exhibition is free. A number of special events will run throughout the exhibition, details of which can be found on the Trading Boundaries website.