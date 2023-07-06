Our favourite rock and metal t-shirts have up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day: Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Motley Crue and more

Amazon Prime Day will take place next week on July 11 & 12 and we’ll have all the best Prime Day music deals right here on Louder. And while some early deals are beginning to drop, one in the UK that caught my eye in particular was a huge sale on dozens of official rock and metal t-shirts on Amazon.

Rock and metal t-shirt sale: Save up to 30%

Before Prime Day lands, Amazon have cut the price on a whole pile of official rock and metal t-shirts - from classic designs to fresh new graphics. Bands include Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Ghost, AC/DC, Black Sabbath and more!

There’s 30% off Motley Crue’s Dr. Feelgood t-shirt, down from £24 to £16.80, while Iron Maiden’s Senjutsu Eddie Red Circle t-shirt is down 26% from £24 to £17.85.

Elsewhere among the pop picks, I found a classic Def Leppard Hysteria t-shirt for £17.59 - reduced from £21.99, a Ghost Bouquet IV design for £19.20 - down from £24, and a Guns N’ Roses v-neck t-shirt featuring the band’s classic logo with 20% off - cut from £24.99 to £19.99.

There are loads more on offer including The Who, Black Sabbath, Sex Pistols, Queen, Slayer, Mastodon, Kiss, the Rolling Stones and AC/DC.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event where the online shopping giant cuts prices across the board on a whole range of items. To get involved, you’ll need a Prime membership - but don’t forget other online retailers will also get in on the action by offering eye-catching deals.

Along with all the Prime Day music deals, Louder will also be covering all the biggest and best Prime Day turntable deals, Prime Day vinyl deals and other offers that make us sit up and take notice.