Our favourite rock and metal t-shirts have up to 30% off ahead of Prime Day: Iron Maiden, Guns N’ Roses, Def Leppard, Motley Crue and more

By Scott Munro
published

Prime Day might not take place until next week, but Amazon have cut the price of dozens of official rock and metal t-shirts ahead of the big sales event - get in quick

Amazon rock and metal t-shirt sale
(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day will take place next week on July 11 & 12 and we’ll have all the best Prime Day music deals right here on Louder. And while some early deals are beginning to drop, one in the UK that caught my eye in particular was a huge sale on dozens of official rock and metal t-shirts on Amazon.

Rock and metal t-shirt sale: Save up to 30%

Rock and metal t-shirt sale: Save up to 30%
Before Prime Day lands, Amazon have cut the price on a whole pile of official rock and metal t-shirts - from classic designs to fresh new graphics. Bands include Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses, Ghost, AC/DC, Black Sabbath and more!

View Deal

There’s 30% off Motley Crue’s Dr. Feelgood t-shirt, down from £24 to £16.80, while Iron Maiden’s Senjutsu Eddie Red Circle t-shirt is down 26% from £24 to £17.85

Elsewhere among the pop picks, I found a classic Def Leppard Hysteria t-shirt for £17.59 - reduced from £21.99, a Ghost Bouquet IV design for £19.20 - down from £24, and a Guns N’ Roses v-neck t-shirt featuring the band’s classic logo with 20% off - cut from £24.99 to £19.99.

There are loads more on offer including The Who, Black Sabbath, Sex Pistols, Queen, Slayer, Mastodon, Kiss, the Rolling Stones and AC/DC.

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sales event where the online shopping giant cuts prices across the board on a whole range of items. To get involved, you’ll need a Prime membership - but don’t forget other online retailers will also get in on the action by offering eye-catching deals.

Along with all the Prime Day music deals, Louder will also be covering all the biggest and best Prime Day turntable deals, Prime Day vinyl deals and other offers that make us sit up and take notice.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.