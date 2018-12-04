Robert Reed and Les Penning premiere full video for In Ducle Jubilo

Robert Reed and Les Penning have premiered the full vide for their new Christmas single, a cover of Mike Oldfield's 1975 hit single In Dulce Jubilo with Prog which you can see below.

Penning, who played on the original version, as well as Oldfield's Ommadawn album and Portsmouth single, told Prog, "I remember Mike Oldfield giving me a cassette just after we finished recording the original back in 1975. I must have played it 50 times on my return journey from his studio. I’ve had the same reaction to our new version; it really has all the ingredients of a Christmas classic. I think our new recording had brought something new to the tune. We've slowed it down which has brought something new - call it pathos if you like - to the melody."

Magenta keyboard player Reed adds: " We had great fun filming the video for the new recording. I remember Les telling me that when he filmed the video for the 1975 version, he was asked to wear the same coloured t-shirt as Mike Oldfield, by the video director. When the promo video came out, all you saw of Les was his t- shirt and hands, giving the impression that Mike Oldfield was playing the recorder. So it was really nice to make sure that in this video Les Penning is very much the star."

The single will be available from December 14 as a limited edition 7’ white vinyl with a signed Christmas card from Les and Rob, a 5-track maxi CD single and digital download. All proceeds for the single will go to the Crisis charity.

Vinyl and CD copies can be preordered from Burning Shed and the download is available from Reed's own Bandcamp page.