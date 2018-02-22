Ozzy Osbourne and family to launch podcast series

Ozzy Osbourne and his family will launch a podcast next month, where they’ll look back at their hit MTV show The Osbournes.

The glimpse into the lives of Ozzy, wife Sharon and their children Kelly and Jack, first aired in 2002 and ran for 52 episodes over four seasons.

The Osbournes Podcast’s 10-week run will begin on March 5, and will feature the family discussing the programme, with special guests also dropping in for a chat.

Confirmed so far are comedian Sheryl Underwood, TV host Carnie Wilson and executive producer of the show, Greg Johnston.

Jack Osbourne, who will host the podcast, tells The Hollywood Reporter: “There’s been talk about bringing The Osbournes back, but it would never work. I thought, ‘Well, this is probably the next best thing.’”

He adds: “Everyone is really open and honest about a lot of things. It’s pretty candid.”

Speaking about the programme in 2014, Ozzy told The Times-Picayune: “It was a TV show which was a good idea that went fucking out of control. The no.1 mistake I made was having it filmed in the house I lived in, instead of a reproduction studio where I could go every day and come home.

“You have camera crews living in your garage 24⁄ 7 for three years – anybody would go fucking crazy at the end of it.”

New episodes of the podcast will be released every Monday.

Ozzy’s No More Tours 2 live shows will get underway from May. Find a full list of dates below.

May 05: Mexico, TBA

May 08: Santiago Chile, TBA

May 11: Buenos Aires, Argentina, TBA

May 13: Sao Paulo, Brazil, TBA

May 16: Curitiba, Brazil, TBA

May 18: Belo Horizonte, Brazil, TBA

May 20: Rio De janeiro, TBA

Jun 01: Moscow Olympiisky, Russia

Jun 03: St Petersburg Ice Palace, Russia

Jun 06: Finland TBA

Jun 08:Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 13: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Jun 15: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 17: Italy TBA

Jun 20: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, belgium

Jun 26: Krakow Impact Festival, Poland

Jun 28: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsnet Arena, Germany

Jun 30: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome to Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Fort Lauderdale FortRock, FL

Aug 30: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Sep 01: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheater, NY

Sep 04: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 06: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 08: Wantagh Jones Beach Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 14: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 16: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 19: Clarkston DTE Energy Center, MI

Sep 21: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Sep 26: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Sep 28: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 04: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 09: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 11: Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, CA

Oct 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV