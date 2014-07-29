Plant asks fans to make video

Robert Plant has invited fans to make their own videos for his track Rainbow – and he's offering a $3000 prize for the best result.

His favourite entry will also become the official promo for the song from upcoming album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar, due on September 5 via Nonesuch.

Organisers Genero say: “The creative direction is being left completely open –so listen to the song, be inspired, and create something spectacular!

“This is an amazing opportunity for any filmmaker to make a music video for a true legend. The official selection and finalist group will be chosen by Robert and Genero.”

Rainbow can be heard on the contest page, and entries will be accepted until midnight on September 8.

Plant recently called his album a “celebratory record – powerful, gritty, African, trance meets Zep.” He’ll tour the UK with his Sensational Space Shifters in November:

Nov 09: Newport Centre

Nov 10: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Nov 12: London Roundhouse

Nov 14: Hull City Hall

Nov 15: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 17: Leeds O2 Adademy

Nov 18: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 21: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 23: Belfast Ulster Hall

Nov 24: Dublin Olympia

Nov 26: Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Nov 27: Llandudno Venue Cymru Arena