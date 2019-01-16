Rob Zombie completes work on new film 3 From Hell

In March last year, Rob Zombie began working on his new film 3 From Hell.

The horror flick is the final part of his trilogy that also featured House Of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects – and he’s now checked in to say that he’s finished his latest project.

In an Instagram post showing three stills of himself on the sets of his films down the years, Zombie says: “It took a while to complete the trilogy but we did it.

“Top pic is shooting House Of 1000 Corpses in 2001, shooting The Devil's Rejects in 2004 and finally shooting 3 From Hell in 2018.

“Quite a fucking journey to say the least.”

Zombie shared four stills from 3 From Hell in May 2018 , with the movie said to feature his wife Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Danny Trejo, Emilio Rivera, Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sid Haig.

Release details will be revealed in due course.

Zombie completed work on his new album – the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser – last year, which is expected to be released in the near future.

Speaking last July, Zombie told Loudwire : “Parts of it are the heaviest, parts are the weirdest, it's the most complex record we've ever made, but at the same time it's always very catchy and listenable, but it's the most intricately structured record.

“There are those songs that go in a direction we've never even gone near before. Personally, I like records that are very varied in sound. Not just like, ‘Oh, here's 12 super heavy tracks,’ and they're all the same tempo.

“I like records that are all over the place. That's why I think my favourite Beatles record was always The White Album.”