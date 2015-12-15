Roam release Hopeless Case video

Roam have released a video for their track Hopeless Case.

It features on the band’s upcoming debut album Backbone, which is set for launch on January 22 via Hopeless Records.

Frontman Alex Costello, bassist Matt Roskilly, drummer Charlie Pearson, and guitarists Alex Adam and Sam Veness will hold an album release show at Eastbourne Printer’s Playhouse of January 23.

The UK outfit are currently on tour across the US and will play dates across Europe early in the new year.

Dec 15: Winston Salem Ziggys Side Tavern, NC

Dec 16: Richmond The Canal Club, VA

Dec 17: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Dec 18: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Dec 19: New York Studio At Webster Hall, NY

Jan 14: Nantes Scene Michelet, France

Jan 15: Barcelona RockSound, Spain

Jan 16: Madrid Charada Club, Spain

Jan 24: Amsterdam Winston, Netherlands

Jan 26: Tessenderlo Tessloo, Belgium

Jan 27: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Jan 28: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Jan 30: Prague Cross Club, Czech Republic

Jan 31: Dessau Beat Club, Germany

Feb 01: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Feb 02: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 03: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Feb 05: Saliceto San Giuliano Mo La Tenda, Italy

Feb 06: Milan RNR, Italy

Feb 07: Lucerne Treibhaus, Switzerland

Feb 08: Paris Pop Up Du label, France

Feb 10: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Feb 11: Cardiff The Great Hall, UK

Feb 12: Digbeth The Institute, UK

Feb 13: Glasgow ABC, UK

Feb 15: Newcastle University Union, UK

Feb 16: Norwich UEA LCR, UK

Feb 18: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Feb 19: London The Forum, UK