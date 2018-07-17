Riverside detail new album Wasteland

Riverside have revealed further details on their upcoming studio album Wasteland.

The band reported back in May that it would arrive later this year, saying: “Our music has become more serious and more mature, so get ready for a manly and emotional album."

Now they’ve confirmed that their first album since the death in 2016 of founding member and guitarist Piotr Grudziński will launch on September 28 via InsideOut Music, revealed Travis Smith’s cover art, and announced the tracklist for the follow-up to 2015’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine.

Riverside’s Mariusz Duda says of the album’s concept: “I'd been thinking about exploring ‘post-apocalyptic’ regions for a long time. I read books, watched films, played video games, all connected by stories about an attempt to survive in a world that had just ended. But writing such a story myself didn't make much sense until now.

“Riverside are starting a new chapter and after our recent experiences, a story like that has gained more meaning.

“Wasteland is mostly about what's happening in the world these days but it also makes a reference to the tragedy that befell the band in 2016.

“Musically, we've returned to darker sounds but we have also turned a new page and recorded the album in a different style. It's still Riverside but expressed in a much deeper and more mature way.

Duda adds: “Most artists say the same thing while promoting their new releases: that they have just created their best work to date. I won't say that because everything we have done so far has been consistently very good and unique. But I will say that we have never had such an incredible emotional load on any of our previous releases, and it's not likely that we will ever make such a charged album again.

"Wasteland is an epic, multidimensional, poetic and very deep album. Perhaps of the once in a lifetime kind.”

Pre-order details and the first single from Wasteland will be revealed before the end of the month.

Riverside will head out on tour across Europe in support of the album throughout October and November.

Riverside - Wasteland

1. The Day After

2. Acid Rain

3. Vale Of Tears

4. Guardian Angel

5. Lament

6. The Struggle For Survival

7. River Down Below

8. Wasteland

9. The Night Before

Riverside Wasteland 2018 tour

Oct 12: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland

Oct 14: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Oct 16: Katowice Miasto Ogrodów, Poland

Oct 17: Lódz Magnetofon, Poland

Oct 18: Torun Od Nowa, Poland

Oct 20: Kraków Studio, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland

Oct 30: Berlin Kesselshaus, Germany

Oct 31: Schorndorf Manufaktur, Germany

Nov 03: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

Nov 04: Madrid MON LIVE, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Salamandra 1, Spain

Nov 06: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 07: Paris La Machine, France

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 10: London The Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Sint Niklaas Casino, Belgium

Nov 12: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 14: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 15: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Nov 16: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 17: Neunkirchen Gloomaar Festival, Germany