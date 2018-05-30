Riverside announce new album and reveal European tour dates

Riverside have announced that their seventh studio album will be titled Wasteland and will arrive at the end of September.
The news comes after the band signed a record deal with InsideOut Music, with the Polish outfit also revealing that they’ll head out on a European tour later this year.
Riverside say in a statement: “Well, we're back in the game! We're happy to tell you that our seventh album will be called Waste7and (Wasteland) and will be released at the end of September this year.
“It will be our first album recorded as a trio. Our music has become more serious and more mature, so get ready for a manly and emotional album.
"Wasteland is going to be a really accomplished one. It combines the emotional character of the first two and the production maturity of the latest two releases. If everything goes according to plan – as we're still recording – the new Riverside album will simply destroy you!”
The tour in support of the new album will kick off with a run of shows across the band’s homeland of Poland, before dates in Germany, Portugal, Spain, France, the UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Switzerland.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 1) with further dates expected to be added in due course.
Last year, Riverside brought in guitarist Maciek Meller for their live shows, following the death in 2016 of guitarist Piotr Grudzinski.
Riverside 2018 festival appearances
Jun 21: Konin Progressive Evening, Poland
Jun 23: Valkenburg Midsummer Prog Festival, Netherlands
Jul 13: St. Goarshausen Night Of The Prog Festival XIII, Germany
Riverside Wasteland 2018 tour
Oct 12: Gdansk B90, Poland
Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland
Oct 14: Wroclaw A2, Poland
Oct 16: Katowice Miasto Ogrodów, Poland
Oct 17: Lódz Magnetofon, Poland
Oct 18: Torun Od Nowa, Poland
Oct 20: Kraków Studio, Poland
Oct 21: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland
Oct 30: Berlin Kesselshaus, Germany
Oct 31: Schorndorf Manufaktur, Germany
Nov 03: Lisbon LAV, Portugal
Nov 04: Madrid MON LIVE, Spain
Nov 05: Barcelona Salamandra 1, Spain
Nov 06: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 07: Paris La Machine, France
Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Nov 10: London The Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 11: Sint Niklaas Casino, Belgium
Nov 12: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands
Nov 14: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Nov 15: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany
Nov 16: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 17: Neunkirchen Gloomaar Festival, Germany