Riverside announce new album and reveal European tour dates

Riverside have announced that their seventh studio album will be titled Wasteland and will arrive at the end of September.

The news comes after the band signed a record deal with InsideOut Music, with the Polish outfit also revealing that they’ll head out on a European tour later this year.

Riverside say in a statement: “Well, we're back in the game! We're happy to tell you that our seventh album will be called Waste7and (Wasteland) and will be released at the end of September this year.

“It will be our first album recorded as a trio. Our music has become more serious and more mature, so get ready for a manly and emotional album.

"Wasteland is going to be a really accomplished one. It combines the emotional character of the first two and the production maturity of the latest two releases. If everything goes according to plan – as we're still recording – the new Riverside album will simply destroy you!”

The tour in support of the new album will kick off with a run of shows across the band’s homeland of Poland, before dates in Germany, Portugal, Spain, France, the UK, Belgium, Netherlands and Switzerland.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 1) with further dates expected to be added in due course.

Last year, Riverside brought in guitarist Maciek Meller for their live shows, following the death in 2016 of guitarist Piotr Grudzinski.

Riverside 2018 festival appearances

Jun 21: Konin Progressive Evening, Poland

Jun 23: Valkenburg Midsummer Prog Festival, Netherlands

Jul 13: St. Goarshausen Night Of The Prog Festival XIII, Germany

Riverside Wasteland 2018 tour

Oct 12: Gdansk B90, Poland

Oct 13: Poznan Tama, Poland

Oct 14: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Oct 16: Katowice Miasto Ogrodów, Poland

Oct 17: Lódz Magnetofon, Poland

Oct 18: Torun Od Nowa, Poland

Oct 20: Kraków Studio, Poland

Oct 21: Warsaw Hala Kolo, Poland

Oct 30: Berlin Kesselshaus, Germany

Oct 31: Schorndorf Manufaktur, Germany

Nov 03: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

Nov 04: Madrid MON LIVE, Spain

Nov 05: Barcelona Salamandra 1, Spain

Nov 06: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 07: Paris La Machine, France

Nov 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 10: London The Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 11: Sint Niklaas Casino, Belgium

Nov 12: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

Nov 14: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 15: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany

Nov 16: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 17: Neunkirchen Gloomaar Festival, Germany