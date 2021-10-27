Riverside celebrate 20th anniversary with video for Story of My Dream

Polish prog rock quartet Riverside have released a video for brand new song Story Of My Dream, which you can watch below.

Story Of My Dream is a brand new song the quartet have released to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary. The song, the first recorded with new guitarist Maciej Meller will also feature on a new collection, Riverside 20, the band are compiling. They are also working on their next studio album, which will be released next year.

"Story Of My Dream is a composition prepared especially for our 20th anniversary," explains mainman Mariusz Duda. "We wanted it to contain all the characteristic elements of our style, and to combine Riverside from the first decade, when we sounded a bit heavier, and Riverside from the second decade, the more melancholic-song-oriented one. The lyrics contain direct quotes and references to many of our previous song titles. To reflect that, the cover of the single, prepared by Travis Smith, also contains fragments of our past covers and graphic designs.

“Story Of My Dream is the first song we recorded in the new line-up, with Maciej Meller. It's also, in a way, a taste of the way we're going to sound on our new, eighth album (scheduled for 2022). Although the single itself is not going to be on it, it will be the opening track of this year's release, Riverside 20, containing remastered versions of some of our past compositions.

"In times of “retromania”, playlists, and all sorts of compilations, we thought it wouldn't be the worst idea to mark our 20th anniversary with this kind of release. The compilation will be split into two parts called The Shorts and The Longs, and will showcase our career to date, summarising what we've done so far and preparing us all for the upcoming new album, which will open another music chapter for Riverside.

"What will the new album be like? You can find out in the lyrics to the new single, Story Of My Dream!"

Story of My Dream is released today worldwide as digital single featuring artwork by Travis Smith (Opeth, Katatonia, etc.) which you can view below.

Riverside 20 will feature two special digital “best of” compilations to be released through InsideOut Music on November 19. Featuring all especially remastered material and some deep cuts, Riverside 20 - Vol.1, The Shorts will include 19 tracks and Riverside 20 - Vol.2, The Longs will include 14 songs. You can see the tracklisting for both below. Both are available individually as well as a bundle.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Riverside: Riverside 20 - Vol.1, The Shorts

1. Story of My Dream

2. In Two Minds

3. Loose Heart

4. Acronym Love

5. Conceiving You

6. I Turned You Down

7. Panic Room - Radio Edit

8. Through The Other Side

9. Forgotten Land - Radio Edit

10. The Depth of Self-Delusion - Radio Edit

11. We Got Used To Us

12. Shine

13. Lost

14. Addicted

15. Time Travellers - Radio Edit

16. Vale of Tears

17. Guardian Angel

18. Lament

19. River Down Below - Radio Edit

Riverside: Riverside 20 - Vol.2, The Longs

1. The Same River

2. DNA Ts. Rednum Or F.Raf

3. Second Life Syndrome

4. Dance With The Shadow

5. Ultimate Trip

6. Rapid Eye Movement 2016

7. Egoist Hedonist

8. Left Out

9. Living In The Past

10. Deprived

11. Escalator Shrine

12. Towards The Blue Horizon

13. Wasteland

14. The Curtain Falls