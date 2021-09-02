Rivers Of Nihil release instrumental playthrough video for MORE?

US prog metal quintet Rivers Of Nihil have released an instrumental playthrough video for their song MORE? which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from the band's upcoming album The Work, which will be released through Metal Blade Records on September 24.

"This instrumental version of MORE? takes us back to a more familiar Rivers Of Nihil sound," says guitarist Brody Uttley. "While the new elements found on 'The Work' are certainly present in this song, I suppose that this one is a return to classic form for us, and one of the true 'to the point' bangers on the album."

"It spans a lot of different styles, ideas, and emotions," lyricist and bassist Adam Biggs of the new album. "There's a lot of what you already know we do, and a lot of what you've never heard us do before."

Pre-order The Work.