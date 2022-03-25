Rival Sons announce European Pressure And Time 10th anniversary tour

Rival Sons have announced a European tour. The run of dates will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band's breakthrough Pressure And Time album, and kicks off at the Punk IT Festival in Helsinki, Finland, on June 4. The tour wraps up at the Beauregard Music Festival in France on July 8, and also includes eight shows in The UK and Ireland.

“To say we’ve missed touring the UK and Europe, our Fans… our friends and family across the pond, it would be a vast statement," says guitarist Scott Holiday. "We’ve missed you, and we are so incredibly happy to make our way back to you.

"It feels appropriate to celebrate the Pressure And Time 10th anniversary with you all too, the folks who really put it on the map. We’ll play that album top to bottom for ya, and then play a handful of songs from the rest of our catalogue. It’s gonna be a real good time for all of us. We can’t wait for the long overdue reunion."

Rival Sons have been mixing their own US headline dates with support slots on the spring leg of Greta Van Fleet's Dreams In Gold tour, but after a short run of Michigan shows the remaining dates of the tour were postponed when GVF guitarist Jake Kiszka was hospitalised with pneumonia. Rival Sons will rejoin Greta Van Fleet for the Fall leg of the tour in August.

Tickets for the European tour go on sale today.

Rival Sons 2022 European Tour

Jun 04: Helsinki Punk IT Fest, Finland

Jun 06: Malmö Kulturbolaget, Sweden

Jun 07: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Jun 08: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Jun 10: Poznan B17, Poland

Jun 11: Warsaw Concert Center A2, Poland

Jun 12: Bratislava Lovestream Festival, Slovakia

Jun 14: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jun 15: Nancy L'Autre Canal, France

Jun 17: Montendre Freemusic Festival, France

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia

Jun 24: Thun Cholererock Open Air, Switzerland

Jun 25: Chateau De Tilloloy Retro C Trop, France

Jun 27: Norwich UEA, UK

Jun 28: Sheffield Academy, UK

Jun 30: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jul 01: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jul 02: Blackburn St. Georges Hall, UK

Jul 04: Cardiff University Great Hall, UK

Jul 05: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jul 06: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Jul 08: Beauregard Music Festival, France